Canada Post Asks Canadians to Shop Early This Holiday Season (VIDEO)

Ottawa – Canada Post has released a new video message to Canadians, asking them to please shop early this holiday season.

In the video, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer Rod Hart says Canada Post is gearing up for a holiday season like no other. The continued shift to online shopping due to COVID-19, on top of the traditional late holiday surge of parcels, could result in significant parcel volumes and overwhelm capacity.

To help manage the rapid escalation in demand for parcel delivery, Canada Post is enacting a 2020 Holiday peak season plan, which includes scaling up its operations and working with major customers. It is also asking Canadians to break with tradition this year and shop earlier, which will help spread volumes out over the season and help businesses fulfill orders.

View the full video message to Canadians.

From Rod Hart, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Canada Post, in a video to Canadians:

“We know how important these items are to you and we want to deliver. We also know there are many retailers of all sizes gearing up for your early shopping. We’re gearing up to help you and to help them have a great ending to a very challenging year. So this holiday season, please shop early. Support your favourite retailers. And most importantly, stay safe.”

FYI

To scale-up, Canada Post is enacting a comprehensive 2020 Holiday peak season plan: