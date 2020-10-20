10 Days of Filming In Agassiz – Road Closures October 20 – 30

Agassiz/Kent – Two separate shows are filming in Kent/Agassiz and that will mean road closures and plenty of film trucks and support staff.

loveHARD (Netflix starring Yang and Charles Melton)

October 20th to October 30th

SOLITARY (continues shoots that started October 1, starring Barry Pepper)

October 23rd

Check out the filming location guidelines and direct any questions to the Director of Community Services and Projects.

Please note there will be no public parking on the North side of Pioneer Avenue between Agassiz Avenue and Evergreen Drive from Tuesday, October 20 to Friday, October 30.There will also be intermittent traffic control along Cheam Avenue between Agassiz Avenue and Evergreen Drive from October 21st to the 22nd from 7:00am to 9:00pm.

Visit: kentbc.ca/filming/