10 Days of Filming In Agassiz – Road Closures October 20 – 30

Posted By: Don Lehn October 20, 2020

Agassiz/Kent – Two separate shows are filming in Kent/Agassiz and that will mean road closures and plenty of film trucks and support staff.

loveHARD (Netflix starring Yang and Charles Melton)

October 20th to October 30th

SOLITARY (continues shoots that started October 1, starring Barry Pepper)

October 23rd

Check out the filming location guidelines and direct any questions to the Director of Community Services and Projects.

Please note there will be no public parking on the North side of Pioneer Avenue between Agassiz Avenue and Evergreen Drive from Tuesday, October 20 to Friday, October 30.There will also be intermittent traffic control along Cheam Avenue between Agassiz Avenue and Evergreen Drive from October 21st to the 22nd from 7:00am to 9:00pm.

Visit: kentbc.ca/filming/

Image may contain: text that says 'Notice of Filming No Public Parking Pioneer Pionee 0G 1 Ave Agassiz Pioneer CATERING SET PIONEER AVE GENY'S CheamAve ब ITC LIGHTING LIFTS CheamAve TC E Cheam Ave Tuesday, October 20- Friday, October 30'
