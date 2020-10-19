New Supreme Court/Court House in Abbotsford Set To Open in January

Abbotsford – The new Abbotsford Court House, complete with the new Supreme Court of BC is expected to open to the public on January 18, 2021.

Effective February 1, 2021, the Court will begin hearing trials in Abbotsford. As per most Supreme Court locations, matters in Abbotsford will be scheduled according to the assize system.

Plaintiffs who file a notice of civil claim or a notice of family claim may indicate Abbotsford as the place of trial. The address for the Abbotsford Supreme Court registry is: 32375 Veteran’s Way in Abbotsford.

Parties who have a civil or family trial scheduled in Chilliwack, New Westminster or Vancouver are invited to consider applying to move their trial to Abbotsford.

Information about available trial dates for civil and family actions can be found here.

Parties may also contact Supreme Court Scheduling for more information at sc.scheduling_ab@bccourts.ca.