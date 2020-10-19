Group Calls For Election of Age-Friendly Candidates in BC

Toronto – When British Columbians go to the polls on October 24, RTOERO is urging them to elect age-friendly candidates.

RTOERO are the Retired Teachers of Ontario.

Through a digital campaign, RTOERO is inviting voters to send an email to candidates in their riding to ask for their responses to the following key policy issues affecting seniors and Canadians at any age:

A coordinated seniors strategy , including income security, addressing social isolation, support for friend and family caregivers, options for aging at home and rights for seniors

, including income security, addressing social isolation, support for friend and family caregivers, options for aging at home and rights for seniors Availability of geriatric health care , including geriatric training for medical students, coordinated strategies to address the complex health needs of older adults, and acting to prevent and address elder abuse

, including geriatric training for medical students, coordinated strategies to address the complex health needs of older adults, and acting to prevent and address elder abuse Ongoing environmental stewardship for the survival of current and future generations, including the responsible use of resources, conservation and protection of air, land and water

More information about the advocacy issues and opportunities is available on RTOERO’s website – vibrantvoices.ca/provincial. The B.C. campaign is part of Vibrant Voices, RTOERO’s national advocacy effort. RTOERO runs regular advocacy days at Parliament Hill in Ottawa and Queen’s Park in Ontario and has a similar campaign for the Saskatchewan election.

About RTOERO

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 81,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, the organization is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. Members work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education.