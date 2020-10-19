Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival 1995-2020 – Grounded With Too Many People and then COVID

Harrison/Fraser Valley – All good things must come to an end, or in this case, grounded.

The Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival simply became too big to handle. Crowds coming in from not only BC, across Canada but also from various parts of the World.

With COVID, crowd control and social distancing, it was time for organizers to make the difficult decision.

From their website:

Due to the negative impact of bringing so many well-intentioned people to the area over a single weekend the festival will no longer be operating the same way. The “Festival” will now be a self-guided adventure.

Enjoy the eagle cams brought to you by Hancock Wildlife Foundation. ACCESS THE LIVE CAMS HERE

Explore the area through the eyes of Kathy S – and avid birder and local expert on her blog Kathy’s Korner. ACCESS THE BIRDER’S BLOG HERE

