Fraser Health – Overdose Alert for Surrey – Concerns for Other Parts of Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – In the last 24 hours there has been in increase in ER presentations of overdoses in Surrey. Reports to Fraser Health suggest that these overdoses have been connected to cocaine contaminated with an opioid like fentanyl.

FVN has learned that the same drugs may have already made it out to other parts of the Valley including Chilliwack and Abbotsford. FVN learning that some “close calls” have already occurred in Chilliwack.

The BC Coroner is expected to release September Overdose numbers within the week.

Drug Overdose Emergency Resources and Information

Drug overdose emergency information and resources are available online and will be updated regularly. For more information about the emergency and Fraser Health’s response, please visit the opioid overdose emergency page of our website or contact us at overdose@fraserhealth.ca.

Key messages for people who use substances:

Use less than you normally would

Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount

Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you

Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed

Know the signs of overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)

Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose)

Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives)

Get naloxone from these locations:

https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder

Key messages for organizations:

Discuss overdose prevention strategies with individuals

Review the organization’s overdose response plan and check first aid supplies including CPR masks

Frequently check areas where overdoses might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces

Ensure staff know how to respond to an overdose, including calling 9-1-1, providing breaths and administering naloxone

Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator)

Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose

For more information and videos:

http://towardtheheart.com/naloxone/

https://www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/mental-health-and-substance-use/overdose-prevention-and-response/overdose-planning-for-your-organization

Please let us know through overdose@fraserhealth.ca if you receive any information about what people might be taking (colour, smell, consistency, packaging). We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.