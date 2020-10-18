Downtown Chilliwack Algra Brothers Revitalization Project – Shops Start To Open and Pedestrian Traffic Encouraged

Chilliwack – “I never thought I would see the day happen” and “OMG, It’s our own Gastown”.

A sentiment overhead as shoppers, pedestrians and the curious realized, you can now walk through parts of the new Algra Brothers retail and business development in Downtown Chilliwack.

There is still plenty of work to be done, but being able to get up close and personal, walk into shops and talk with staff, really brings things home.

Especially within the madness that is COVID-19.

All photos from FVN: