Application Deadline for City of Chilliwack “Reaching Home Funding” Monday October 26

Chilliwack – On April 1, 2020, the City of Chilliwack officially became a “Designated Community” under the Federal Government’s Reaching Home Program, which brings with it over $1.7 million in funding for the next four years to address homelessness in Chilliwack.

The application can be found on the city’s website; closes on October 26, 4:30pm, and will fund projects from November 16 – March 31, 2021.



Additional information on eligible activities can be found here.