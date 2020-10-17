The Funky ‘Unforgettable” Boutique On Wellington In Downtown Chilliwack – New Inventory – Women’s Clothes, Music, Posters

Posted By: Don Lehn October 17, 2020

Chilliwack – Open since 2017, the Funky ‘Unforgettable” Boutique on Wellington in Downtown Chilliwack is a treasure trove of goodies. Check out the high quality and name brand gently worn clothing , records, collectibles and memorabilia.

45947 Wellington Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 2C6 Phone: (604) 402-0888

This past August, Terry Peterson and her daughter Corrina Peppler assumed the reigns of the store from Grace Raskob, who has retired. Mom and Daughter will always greet you with a smile.

An expanded inventory of women’s clothes, belts, shoes and accessories are now in stock as well as collectables. That includes, cassettes, CD’s, vinyl and 8-tracks and rock t-shirts and posters.

Unforgettable has an updated Facebook page which can be found here.

1 Comment on "The Funky ‘Unforgettable” Boutique On Wellington In Downtown Chilliwack – New Inventory – Women’s Clothes, Music, Posters"

  1. Monica Shields | September 28, 2020 at 5:30 pm | Reply

    I have frequented this store when Grace managed it and Lauritz filled in from time to time. I love this place! welcome to the new owners!

