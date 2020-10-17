Chilliwack – Chilliwack Search and Rescue was called into action Friday evening to assist three fishermen stuck in the middle of the Vedder River. The three men had made their way to the island earlier in the day but, due to the recent storms, the waters rose too quickly to make it back safely. The three men acted correctly and instead of trying reacue on their own, knowing their limits and the high risk, they stayed put and called for assistance.
Related Articles
Hiker Dies Near Lindeman Lake
BC Coroner Identifies Hiker Who Died At Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park
Coroner ID’s Man Who Died At Rainbow Falls/Harrison Hot Springs
RCMP Suspend Harrison Lake Search For Two Missing Swimmers
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Search and Rescue Assist Stranded Fishermen"