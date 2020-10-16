Fraser Health – Launch of 2020-2021 Flu Campaign

Fraser Valley – This season, Fraser Health is reminding everyone to get the flu shot. Help protect yourself, your loved ones, and those who may be more likely to develop severe illness by rolling up your sleeve and getting vaccinated.

Fraser Health has launched the annual flu vaccine campaign to remind people that it is important to get a flu shot this year. By getting a flu shot, following physical distancing measures, washing our hands, and wearing a mask, we can ‘level up’ and ensure we are keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe. Since COVID-19 is continuing to impact communities in the region, it is important to also remember that good COVID-19 sense makes for good flu sense, too.

Flu shots are safe, effective, and recommended for everyone six months of age and older, and are available free of charge in B.C. for all children between six months and four years (inclusive), seniors 65 years old and older, pregnant women, Indigenous people and individuals with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems. People who work or live with people who have a higher risk of complications from the flu and visitors to health care facilities are also eligible for a free vaccine. The intranasal flu vaccine, FluMist®, is available for use in Canada and as of this year pharmacists can administer it to eligible children age two and older.

This year, many immunizers are asking that people book an appointment to get a flu shot in order to ensure physical distancing is maintained in locations that provide the vaccine. You can get your free influenza vaccine through your family doctor, local pharmacist, or at one of our public health influenza clinics. Additionally, many communities are also organizing large community clinics where you can get vaccinated. Check the BC Flu Clinic Locator for clinic locations and times. Booked family flu clinics are available through Public Health for children 6 months to 4 years (inclusive) and their immediate household members.

Influenza is a virus which causes infection of the upper airway, and can lead to symptoms of fever, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and cough. Complications from influenza, such as pneumonia, are more common in the very young, the elderly and those with heart, lung or other health conditions. Influenza is easily spread from person to person, and an infected person can spread the virus before they are even sick with symptoms.

