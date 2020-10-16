chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Baby Bump” Season 2, Episode 5 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Baby Bump” Season 2, Episode 5.

The set of Chilliwack Tonight! is rife with rumours that one of the Co-Hosts (not the ‘main host’) is pregnant.

Berris continues anger management therapy with Douglas Wickers and Nancy Guitar unravels looking for her business partner in the Mancy Detective and Advice Agency, Mary.

Programming Director Geoff, meanwhile wants to start a new Chilliwack Tonight! tradition, but you have to watch until the end of the episode to see what it is!

MUSICAL GUEST is the fabulous Jordain Culpepper with the world premiere of his new single and video, “Love Somebody”!

