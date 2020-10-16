chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 15, 2020 – Throness Resigns from Liberals (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn October 16, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 15, 2020 – Throness Resigns from Liberals.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

  • BREAKING NEWS – Laurie Throness, MLA Chilliwack Kent resigns.
  • Thanksgiving tragedy as two teens die in a traffic accident by the Fraser River.
  • The traffic cones in Cultus Lake come down for now

AND

The Chiefs place two picks in the NHL entry draft!

News Director: Don Lehn
NOW HEAR THIS: Andy Rolleman of NexGen Hearing with Berris Karden

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 15, 2020 – Throness Resigns from Liberals (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.