chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 15, 2020 – Throness Resigns from Liberals (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 15, 2020 – Throness Resigns from Liberals.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

BREAKING NEWS – Laurie Throness, MLA Chilliwack Kent resigns.

Thanksgiving tragedy as two teens die in a traffic accident by the Fraser River.

The traffic cones in Cultus Lake come down for now

AND

The Chiefs place two picks in the NHL entry draft!

News Director: Don Lehn

