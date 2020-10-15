chillTV’s The Rail Choice! Episode 4, “Making Community Rail a Reality” w/ Rick Green, Bill Vander Zalm – Host Don Lehn (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV is pleased to bring you “The Rail Choice: Community Rail South of the Fraser”!

EPISODE 4: “Making Community Rail a Reality” Former BC Premier Bill Vander Zalm, and Former Mayor for the Township of Langley, Rick Green, are back for the final episode in our series.

We’ve seen the history behind this hundred year old line, we’ve seen where it goes and how it could connect the population centre’s in the Fraser Valley, and we’ve even seen how modern technology and green hydrogen power could reactivate the 99 km of the Interurban Rail Line between Surrey & Chilliwack.

Now, how does it get done?

Maybe with your help. Get more information here: https://southfrasercommunityrail.ca/

Enjoy the final episode in our series…and if you’d like to see the first 3 episodes, here they are: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xqbh…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlKZF…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyg_J…

Thank you for watching!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™