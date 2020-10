Abbotsford – #AbbyPD is asking for your assistance in locating missing 32 year old Amber McRae.

She was last seen @1:30PM Wednesday afternoon in the Laburnum Avenue area.

She is a white female, 5’5″, athletic build last seen wearing a black parka jacket with a fur hood, black leggings and boots.

