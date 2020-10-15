2020 UBCM Election Platform Economic Recovery Requires Better Transit, Internet,Childcare and Economic Diversification

Vancouver – UBCM, the Union of BC Municipalities, to which all communities within the Fraser Valley are a part of, have released their 2020 Election Platform.

Their five page platform focuses on the need for a partnership between the province and local government in order to rebuild the economy. Sustainable economic recovery will require robust public transit service, broadband access in underserved regions, affordable childcare and economic diversification supports for transitioning economies.

The platform also calls for a stimulus infrastructure investment, new pathways to support a low-carbon economy, financial support for the tourism sector and a new strategy for providing protective and health services.

The full pdf document is here.