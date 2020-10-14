Fraser Valley Grand Gala – The Show Must Go On – Virtually

Fraser Valley – The show must go on! The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s second annual Fraser Valley Grand Gala presented by Snowcrest Foods Ltd is still moving ahead as a virtual event! ​This event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials and community leaders, from across the eastern Fraser Valley, for a memorable evening to celebrate and support the hospitals and health care in the region.

Guest will receive a “Gala in a Box” kit along with a partial tax receipt (if applicable), gift certificate and other treats and goodies with purchase of a ticket. They have also partnered with Key Innovations to provide all guest with a winter wonderland themed mask. They will be holding a photo contest for guest to submit their best “Glam Shots” in their formal, winter wonderland themed or pajama attire with the Gala in a Box goodies for a chance to win prizes.

“The Foundation is 100% committed to supporting the response to COVID-19 and flattening the curve again.” Said Liz Harris, Executive of The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. ““Our support of the hospitals is dependent on fundraising and we are grateful for those who are still willing to support despite the changes to a virtual format.”

The Grand Gala will have a number of sought-after items, such as local BC getaways, wine tastings, and other exciting experiences that can be bid on from home through the online auction site. You must be registered to bid so make sure to do so to not miss out! The Gala will also have raffles which will be available for purchase soon on their website.

Tickets are $150 per person and available online at www.fvhcf.ca/gala/.

To purchase tickets, register to bid in the auctions, view sponsorship opportunities and more information, please visit www.fvhcf.ca/events/ or call the office at 1-877-661-0314

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.