Chilliwack FC Awards Went Virtual (VIDEO)

October 14, 2020
Chilliwack – Congratulations to all those who received an award during the Chilliwack FC Virtual Awards Ceremony presented via Facebook Live on Tuesday, October 13. Trophies will be available for pick-up at the Chilliwack FC office.
Player Awards
|U11 Girls Strikers
|Most Improved Player
|Olivia Nicholson
|Most Valuable Player
|Aislinn Shantz
|U11 Girls Attack
|Most Improved Player
|Mackenzie Neufeld
|Most Valuable Player
|Reese Johnston
|U11 Boys Strikers Blue
|Most Improved Player
|Gabe Josephson
|Most Valuable Player
|Sam Urban
|U11 Boys Strikers Red
|Most Improved Player
|Colin Mitchell
|Most Valuable Player
|Brando Fletcher
|U11 Boys Attack
|Most Improved Player
|Tony Warkentin
|Most Valuable Player
|Garett Baumstark
|U12 Girls Strikers
|Most Improved Player
|Sara Hungle
|Most Valuable Player
|Emerson Hanks
|U12 Girls Attack
|Most Improved Player
|Eva Flueckiger
|Most Valuable Player
|Lily Tizzard
|U12 Boys Crush
|Most Improved Player
|Keenan Murrell
|Most Valuable Player
|Hunter Enns
|U12 Boys Strikers
|Most Improved Player
|Luca Vargas
|Most Valuable Player
|Miller Cameron
|U12 Boys Attack
|Most Improved Player
|Ethan Trellenberg
|Most Valuable Player
|Corwin Drew
|U13 Girls Attack
|Most Improved Player
|Brooke Klassen
|Most Valuable Player
|Chanine Klaus
|U13 Boys Strikers
|Most Improved Player
|Willem Van Schagen
|Most Valuable Player
|Ayden Radke
|U14 Boys Crush
|Most Improved Player
|Christian Handley
|Most Valuable Player
|Jordan Brown
|U14 Boys Attack
|Most Improved Player
|Wil Thompson
|Most Valuable Player
|Isaiah Chahal
|U15 Girls Crush
|Most Improved Player
|Madison White
|Most Valuable Player
|Kali Good
|U15 Girls Strikers
|Most Improved Player
|Gabrielle Ciochetti
|Most Valuable Player
|Monique Rennie
|U15 Boys Attack
|Most Improved Player
|Paul David
|Most Valuable Player
|Justin Hari
|U16 Girls Attack
|Most Improved Player
|Lexi Conkin
|Most Valuable Player
|Natasha Klop
|U16 Boys Strikers
|Most Improved Player
|Jeremy Labine
|Most Valuable Player
|Nathan Lock
|U16 Boys Attack
|Most Improved Player
|Nicholas Peralta
|Most Valuable Player
|Carter Brown
|U17 Girls Attack
|Most Improved Player
|Shelby Yaxley
|Most Valuable Player
|Lauren Phillips
|U18 Boys Attack
|Most Improved Player
|Wayne Charlie
|Most Valuable Player
|Wesley Roche
|U18 Girls Strikers
|Most Improved Player
|Jamie Ritchie
|Most Valuable Player
|Alaska Goldsmith
Referee Awards
|Small Sided Referee
|Taylor Klassen
|Full Field Referee
|Christina Peet-Williams
Chilliwack FC Awards
|Junior Girls Player of the Year
|Addison Croner
|Junior Boys Player of the Year
|Corwin Drew
|Senior Girls Player of the Year
|Jess MacFarlane
|Senior Boys Player of the Year
|Cam Thomson
|Goalkeeper of the Year – Female
|Jaime Van Schagen
|Goalkeeper of the Year – Male
|Riley Fraser
|Coach of the Year
|Keith Hatten
