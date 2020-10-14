Chilliwack FC Awards Went Virtual (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn October 14, 2020

Chilliwack – Congratulations to all those who received an award during the Chilliwack FC Virtual Awards Ceremony presented via Facebook Live on Tuesday, October 13. Trophies will be available for pick-up at the Chilliwack FC office.

Player Awards

U11 Girls StrikersMost Improved PlayerOlivia Nicholson
Most Valuable PlayerAislinn Shantz
U11 Girls AttackMost Improved PlayerMackenzie Neufeld
Most Valuable PlayerReese Johnston
U11 Boys Strikers BlueMost Improved PlayerGabe Josephson
Most Valuable PlayerSam Urban
U11 Boys Strikers RedMost Improved PlayerColin Mitchell
Most Valuable PlayerBrando Fletcher
U11 Boys AttackMost Improved PlayerTony Warkentin
Most Valuable PlayerGarett Baumstark
U12 Girls StrikersMost Improved PlayerSara Hungle
Most Valuable PlayerEmerson Hanks
U12 Girls AttackMost Improved PlayerEva Flueckiger
Most Valuable PlayerLily Tizzard
U12 Boys CrushMost Improved PlayerKeenan Murrell
Most Valuable PlayerHunter Enns
U12 Boys StrikersMost Improved PlayerLuca Vargas
Most Valuable PlayerMiller Cameron
U12 Boys AttackMost Improved PlayerEthan Trellenberg
Most Valuable PlayerCorwin Drew
U13 Girls AttackMost Improved PlayerBrooke Klassen
Most Valuable PlayerChanine Klaus
U13 Boys StrikersMost Improved PlayerWillem Van Schagen
Most Valuable PlayerAyden Radke
U14 Boys CrushMost Improved PlayerChristian Handley
Most Valuable PlayerJordan Brown
U14 Boys AttackMost Improved PlayerWil Thompson
Most Valuable PlayerIsaiah Chahal
U15 Girls CrushMost Improved PlayerMadison White
Most Valuable PlayerKali Good
U15 Girls StrikersMost Improved PlayerGabrielle Ciochetti
Most Valuable PlayerMonique Rennie
U15 Boys AttackMost Improved PlayerPaul David
Most Valuable PlayerJustin Hari
U16 Girls AttackMost Improved PlayerLexi Conkin
Most Valuable PlayerNatasha Klop
U16 Boys StrikersMost Improved PlayerJeremy Labine
Most Valuable PlayerNathan Lock
U16 Boys AttackMost Improved PlayerNicholas Peralta
Most Valuable PlayerCarter Brown
U17 Girls AttackMost Improved PlayerShelby Yaxley
Most Valuable PlayerLauren Phillips
U18 Boys AttackMost Improved PlayerWayne Charlie
Most Valuable PlayerWesley Roche
U18 Girls StrikersMost Improved PlayerJamie Ritchie
Most Valuable PlayerAlaska Goldsmith

Referee Awards

Small Sided RefereeTaylor Klassen
Full Field RefereeChristina Peet-Williams

Chilliwack FC Awards

Junior Girls Player of the YearAddison Croner
Junior Boys Player of the YearCorwin Drew
Senior Girls Player of the YearJess MacFarlane
Senior Boys Player of the YearCam Thomson
Goalkeeper of the Year – FemaleJaime Van Schagen
Goalkeeper of the Year – MaleRiley Fraser
Coach of the YearKeith Hatten
