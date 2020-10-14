AbbyPD Composite of Sexual Assault Suspect in August on Chilcotin Drive in West Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Major Crime Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a sexual assault which occurred in mid-August in West Abbotsford.

The assault took place in the 32700 block of Chilcotin Drive on August 14th at 2:26 pm. A male, dressed to blend in with maintenance workers in the area, sexually assaulted an adult woman as she was watering her plants. Investigators believe that the man was waiting for the woman in her backyard.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. The suspect is a clean-shaven South Asian man in his 30s, with short black hair and a slim build. He was wearing work clothing described as a grey short sleeve button up flannel shirt, ripped jeans, work boots and brown oversized work gloves. He spoke English with a heavy accent.

If you are a witness, are able to identify the male or have any information about this incident, please contact the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2020-32114