Avalanche Canada Webinar Series – October – March, 2020-21

Fraser Valley – We don’t want to talk snow yet, but it is the time where freezing and snow levels are dropping.

Avalanche Canada is launching a free weekly webinar series about all things avalanche safety.

It’s a weekly webinar focusing on various aspects of avalanche safety, geared towards different user groups. Preregistration will be required and weekly webinars are free! Links to register for these events will become available shortly.

These live webinars will be held in the evening (7 – 8 pm Pacific Time) but all webinars will be recorded and accessible from our website after the event if you are unable to attend the live session.

Wed. Oct. 21: Avalanche Canada: One-stop-shop and the Mountain Information Network: Here’s a great review of the basics of our fundamental online avalanche safety tools (all users).

Wed. Oct. 28: Renshaw Case Study (snowmobilers).

Wed. Nov. 4: Early season avalanche warning and avalanche safety for ice climbers.

Wed. Nov. 11: Recognizing Avalanche Terrain and trip preparedness (snowshoers and new to the backcountry).

Wed. Nov. 25: Staying Alive Night event – a Revelstoke focused event on avalanche awareness and safety (all users).

Thurs. Dec. 3: Getting the most out of the Mountain Weather Forecast (MWF), (all users).

Thurs. Dec. 10: Choosing Terrain for snowmobilers.

Thurs. Dec. 17: Being Pro: using the Daily Process for skiers (& others).

Thurs. Dec. 23: TBA

Thurs. Jan. 14: Being Pro: using the Daily Process for sledders.

Thurs. Jan. 28: Mt. Harvey Case Study (snowshoers & others).

Thurs. Feb. 4: Ice climbing and avalanche safety.

Thurs. Feb. 11: Choosing Terrain for skiers.

Thurs. Feb. 18: South Rockies update: avalanche problems & choosing terrain (snowmobilers & others).

Thurs. Feb. 25: Low probability/High consequence situations (all users).

Thurs. March 4: Prepping for a ski traverse (skiers).

Thurs. March 11: North Rockies update: snowpack, avalanche problems, the MIN (snowmobilers & others).