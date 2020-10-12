Thanksgiving Snow for Coquihalla – Sunday Night to Tuesday Morning

Coquihalla – ‘Tis the season. Snow is also falling on other mountain passes and at Sasquatch Resort.

4:34 AM PDT Monday 12 October 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Another round of snow is expected tonight for BC highway passes.



A frontal system moving across BC brought snow to the high elevation highway passes overnight. Snow will taper off early this morning over most routes.



Another frontal systems will move through southern BC tonight. This systems will once again usher in colder air which will cause snow levels to fall to near 1000 m overnight. Snow is expected to begin overnight, before changing over to rain Tuesday as snow levels rise.



For Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton): An additional 10 cm is expected overnight and Tuesday morning.



For Coquihalla Summit (Hope to Merritt): An additional 5 to 10 cm is possible tonight.



For Surrey Summit (Merritt to Kamloops): 5 cm is possible late tonight and early Tuesday morning.



For Rogers Pass (Revelstoke to Golden): 5 cm is expected this morning, with an additional 10 cm Tuesday.



