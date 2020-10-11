UPDATE – Two Chilliwack Teens Dead and One in Critical Condition – Fatal Accident off Ballam Road

Chilliwack (Shaun Glazier) – Chilliwack RCMP are investigating an accident that happened late Saturday night. According to free lance reporter Shaun Glazier, there were 3 teens in a vehicle, all around 19 years old. Two deceased and one airlifted to hospital just after 1AM Sunday Morning off Ballam Road.

EMS helicopter landed in the field on Macdonald.

Witnesses say that they were coming back from Gill Road.

This accident is near a cross that was put up in memorial of a similar accident from 2016.

On Sunday morning, a group of teens were seen at the site, sobbing uncontrollably.

RCMP have not (and will not) released names, In their statement:

Two young people are dead and one remains in critical condition following a fatal collision which occurred late Saturday night in rural Chilliwack.

Shortly before 1130pm on Saturday, October 10th, 2020, Chilliwack RCMP were called to the 46000 block of Ballam Road after receiving reports that a vehicle had left the road way, flipped and was now fully submerged in the Fraser River. The vehicle’s three occupants – all youth from Chilliwack – were trapped inside the vehicle. Emergency responders arrived and located the vehicle down an embankment in the Fraser River approximately 10 feet from the dyke and immediately began rescue efforts. Emergency responders entered the water and were able to extract all three youth from the vehicle. Despite CPR and life saving efforts, two females, aged 17 and 18, were pronounced dead on scene. A 21 year old male was airlifted to a regional hospital where he remains in critical condition.

This tragic collision remains under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP, the Lower Mainland District -Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstructionist Service (ICARS) and BC Coroners Service. No further information about the identity of the deceased or those involved will be released.

Police investigation continues to determine the facts including if speed and/or alcohol may have played a role in this horrific crash.

Shaun Glazier/FVN