Mission RCMP Searching for Charlotte Rose Williams

Posted By: Don Lehn October 9, 2020

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person Charlotte Rose WILLIAMS. WILLIAMS was last seen on September 18th, 2020 in Mission.

 WILLIAMS is described as:

RCMP
  • 25 year old Indigenous female,
  • 5 ft 5 in
  • 115 lbs
  • Black Hair
  • Brown Eyes
  • Unknown clothing description

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of WILLIAMS, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

The above information was released by: Cpl DAMGAJIAN 604-302-1357 Mission File: 20-11374

