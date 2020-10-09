chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “The American” Season 2, Episode 4 w/ Douglas Wickers, Ted Kim (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – In “the American”, a “Fawlty” response to an American viewer’s feedback on ‘Wack Word may result in a possible legal catastrophe for chillTV.

Douglas Wickers is back using his previous acting skills to help Berris cope with anger management issues, as directed by the chillTV H.R. dept.

CHILLIWACK TWILIGHT! has it’s network debut, as a show, within a show, within a show!

Also back this week is ‘Wack Word, Retrograde Romance, and a possible sighting of “Mary” in the Mancy Detective and Advice Agency!

SPECIAL Musical Guest is Ted Kim with his new single and video, “Away From Home”! It is available for download here: https://open.spotify.com/track/40OwZN…

