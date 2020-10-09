chillTV’s Chill N Chat! SEASON 2 EPISODE 1, “Gert Hansen”w/ Gert Hansen, Wine N What (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – The LOVELY LADIES of Chill N Chat! are Back! After a much deserved hiatus, Trish N Jenny are back with your favourites, Treasure Trails, You Got Mail, AND a new version their hit Wine N What (true, they kept changing the name but this one’s for real!)…called Utterly Uncorked!

PLUS! A VERY SPECIAL interview with Gert Hansen, who shares her experience living on the streets of Vancouver for an entire month!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

For more information on how you can help: Web site: https://www.metrokids.ca/

Instagram: metrokidssociety

Face book: Metro Kids Society https://www.facebook.com/metrokidssoc…