chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 8, 2020 w/ Christie Lucia Weightman and Stolo Nation’s New Video, Clint Hames, Karen Stanton, John Martin, Jason Lum (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 8, 2020 w/ Christie Lucia Weightman and Stolo Nation’s New Video, Clint Hames, John Martin, Jason Lum

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

-Chilliwack Kent candidates get a surprise new ‘Independent’ contender!

-Highway One expansion high on list of election promises!

-Guilty plea for a former assistant to Chilliwack MLA!

AND The Chiefs exhibition season starts with a win!

News Director: Don Lehn

Simpson Notaries presents “BC 2020 Election Series” interview: Chilliwack MLA and BC Liberal Incumbent for Chilliwack, John Martin interviewed by Clint Hames!

chillTV Interview: Christie Lucia Weightman interviewed on Stolo Nation’s new video, “Á:ylexw tel Th’á:lá” or “Calling of the Heart”…see it here!: https://www.callingoftheheart.ca/

Rotary Corner: Berris Karden with Karen Stanton, incoming President for Rotary Club of Chilliwack.

WATCH Clint Hames and his shortly to be announced election night team Saturday October 24th beginning 7:30 pm for “BC 2020 Election Night!”, presented by Simpson Notaries and seen only on chillTV!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™