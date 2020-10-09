Calling of the Heart – A New Film On The Overdose Crisis in Chilliwack and Effects On Local First Nations (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – “Calling of the Heart” is a short film about the overdose crisis in Chilliwack. The movie is presented by the Sto:lo Services Agency and Produced by Marc Greidanus, Filmed and Edited by Levi Allen with Additional Filming by Nic Thielmann.

Special thanks to:

Connie Long

Arnold Ritchie

Robert Fox

Inez Louis

Jade Black

Christie Weightman

Michael Suedfeld

Jennifer Hawkins

Music

70 years by Luke Attencio

Stó:lō Anthem

Sung by Pówá:n, Chris Thomas

Stó:lō Anthem Composed by Tenastela, Gilbert Joe

The Leave by Moment of Now Die For You by The Siege

Horizons by Songs of Water Reminiscing by Yahezkel Rad

Wilderlove by John Mark Mcmillan

“We believe hearing stories from those closest to the crisis can help reshape the stigmas we hold and start a healthier conversation.”

Visit http://CallingOfTheHeart.ca for more info on the full film.

Visit: http://stopoverdose.gov.bc.ca for resources on the overdose crisis

Follow Stó:lō Nation on Facebook for updates https://www.facebook.com/stolonation/ Á:ylexw tel Th’á:lá