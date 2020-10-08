$30K Keno Winner in Chilliwack

Chilliwack (BCLC) – Before Andrea Bonato could leave the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Old Yale Road in Chilliwack, he realized he had won $30,000. Bonato was in his car, when he checked his phone and realized the Keno ticket he had purchased just a few minutes earlier was a winner.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” said the Chilliwack local who purchased the winning ticket along with his morning coffee on his way to work.

On how he plans to celebrate, Bonato said he is considering putting his winnings towards a new truck, but hasn’t committed to anything just yet.