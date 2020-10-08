2020 MCC Festival for World Relief Raises Over $640K

When the MCC first started planning the 2020 Festival for World Relief, they could never have imagined the generosity during a time like this. This year, you came together in such a fantastic way, and we are incredibly grateful. Through the Festival To-Go, Cyclathons, Plant Sale, Quilt Sale, and fundraising, generous donors contributed over $640K to the 2020 MCC Festival. With the matching opportunities applied, this results in over $2M in programs to help families in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Thank you also to the volunteers who donated their time and resources towards the success of the weekend. Your generosity is directly impacting and changing the lives in DR Congo and we can’t say thank you enough for your support.



The DR Congo programs are funded through MCC’s account at Canadian

Foodgrains Bank, matched by Canadian government dollars, and implemented by MCC partners in DRC.