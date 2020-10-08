11 Month Investigation – City Wide Drug Op Shut Down by Chilliwack Mounties

Chilliwack – An eleven-month RCMP investigation has led to the seizure of illegal drugs, firearms, and cash and led to the dismantling of an alleged drug trafficking operation.

An investigation initiated by RCMP in November 2019 targeted an individual suspected of supplying illegal drugs for trafficking in Chilliwack. As the Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) pursued their investigation, officers gathered evidence leading to the execution of Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrants in February 2020 of residences at Princess Avenue and March 2020 Ponderay Street, Chilliwack, Dixon Road, Abbotsford .

The investigation concluded on September 15, 2020 with the execution of CDSA search warrants in Chilliwack of addresses in the 8400-block Midtown Way, 9500-block of Windor Street, and the 45000-block of Knight Road.

RCMP seized Illegal drugs believed to be cocaine, cash, ammunition, 15 rifles, handguns and paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking during the September 15 searches.

Following a thorough review of evidence gathered the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA and criminal charges.

