RCMP Looking For Dashcam Video RE: September Hit and Run on Highway 7 Near Ruby Creek

Agassiz/Kent/Ruby Creek – Last month, 0n September 21, 2020, Fraser Valley Traffic Services started an investigation into an motorcycle crash on Highway 7 near Ruby Creek (East of Agassiz on the way to Hope) which claimed the life of a man in his seventies.

Since that time, Investigators have determined that the crash occurred during the afternoon hours of Friday, September 18, 2020. The motorcyclist was eastbound on Highway 7 near SQ’EWA:LXW Road, Ruby Creek, when he was struck by a pickup truck which fled the scene.

On September 21, 2020, investigators recovered the vehicle believed to have been involved in this criminal hit and run collision and wish to speak with the registered owner.

A photo of the truck believed to have been involved, taken from surveillance video near the scene on the day of the crash.

RCMP

If you recognize this pickup truck, know who was driving it at the time of the collision, or have any information (including dash camera video) that may aid this hit and run investigation, please call Fraser Valley Traffic Services in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039, citing file 2020-39879.