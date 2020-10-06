Spiritual Quest Women’s Recovery House Selling Property – Looking For New Home

Chilliwack – In September 2017, the owner operators of Spiritual Quest Wellness Society received the green light to expand from 6 to 9 beds. The location was not without controversy as neighbours were concerned about crime and recovering women with addiction concerns would be in their neighbourhood. After a testy public hearing, they received a 3 year TUP or Temporary Use Permit.

All seemed well and many of the clients would walk to AA or NA meetings at the Chilliwack Alano Club or have in house meetings along with life skills help from the staff.

The original 2017 FVN story is here.

Three years later, and the pandemic affecting the women and staff being in close quarters, and Spiritual Quest stood empty.

The building on Nowell and First is now up for sale.

The owner and facilitators who asked FVN to remain anonymous in this article, said that they are looking for another place to call home in the Chilliwack area.

Their website is now down and the principal owner told FVN that they are going through a slow and methodical process of finding the right place that fits their needs.

The owners were not at liberty to provide any other details.