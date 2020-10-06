How Do The Kids Handle Halloween? BCCDC Releases Guidelines

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The next COVID-19 challenge is … dealing with Halloween.

With the pandemic on everyone’s minds and safety is paramount, the BC Centre for Disease Control released their guidelines.

It all comes down to common sense. Avoid the big parties for kids and adults.

In part from their website:

Trick-or-treating can be done safely by following these tips

Respect homes by staying away if the lights are out. Keep to your local neighbourhood this year. Avoid trick-or-treating in busy areas or indoors (in places like malls) since there may not be enough space to distance. Indoor spaces may require a non-medical mask or face covering. Trick-or-treat in a small social group, stick to six people. Leave space between you and other groups to reduce crowding on stairs and sidewalks. Wash your hands before you go out, when you get home, and before eating treats. Keep hand sanitizer with you if eating treats on the go.

You don’t need to clean every treat. You should instead wash your hands after handling treats and not touch your face.

Get creative handing out treats