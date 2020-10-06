Fire Prevention Week (October 4 – 10) Langley Fire – Safety in the Kitchen (VIDEO)

Langley City –In recognition of Fire Prevention Week (October 4 – 10), Langley City Fire Rescue Service will host some fun and informative events to help raise awareness about this year’s theme: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen! ™”

This year’s theme and events focus on educating the public about the simple but important actions everyone can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Langley City Fire Rescue Service encourages everyone to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme. “The most important step you should take before making a meal is to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” said Fire Prevention Officer Captain Brent Perry. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

Langley City Fire Rescue Service will kick off Fire Prevention Week by sharing a series of cooking videos. Firefighters will prepare some delicious, easy recipes while sharing important safety tips to help you to prevent cooking fires! Please check to watch the first “Fire House Pizza” video, and follow the City’s Langley City YouTube page, the Langley City Fire Rescue FaceBook Page, and the City’s FaceBook Page for the other videos that will be posted later this week.

Fire prevention information packages will be emailed to local elementary students, and as a reminder of the importance of fire safety, Langley City Fire Rescue Service is encouraging all schools to hold a fire drill during Fire Prevention Week. Participating in Langley City schools will be entered into a draw for a $200 gift certificate provided by the Downtown Langley Business Association.

Other Fire Prevention Week activities will include: Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen Contest!



Contest information will be emailed to all Langley City schools. Students from each school will have an opportunity to win prizes. The winners will be announced to the Principal of each school.

For more information on the City of Langley Fire Prevention Week activities, call Langley City Fire Rescue Service at 604.514.2880. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org