Surrey Power Lifter Wins Drishti Magazine Athlete of the Year- Gives Back to the Community

Fraser Valley – Sumeet Sharma is a power lifter on the sports stage, when he is not working in corrections.

The original FVN story is here.

In October 2019, Sharma was a gold medal winner for Team Canada at the North American Powerlifting Championships in Panama City.

In March of 2020, he won Gold in his class at the Canadian Nationals in Winnipeg.

National Results are here.

He was planning to go to the Czech Republic in May to represent Canada at the World’s Powerlifting Championships.

Then COVID hit.

Recently Sharma and his sponsors went to local schools and donated food supplies to teachers as a thank you for the hard work that they have been doing.

They donated Indian Food and Pizza to the teachers of Burnaby South Secondary School on September 30th and Cook Elementary school on October 1.

Drishti Magazine just named him athlete of the year and will be receiving the award on November 1st.