SurreyCares Community Foundation Launching New Video to Raise Awareness of the Organization and Its Charitable Partners (VIDEO)

Surrey – As Community Foundation Month comes to an end in British Columbia, the SurreyCares Community Foundation will be celebrating by officially launching a new video to the public on October 5th, 2020 at 6 p.m. to spread awareness of Surrey’s community foundation and its partners. The video will be accessible to view on SurreyCares Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

“The goal of the SurreyCares Community Foundation video is to raise awareness of the current struggles and philanthropic work of many charities and not-for-profits in Surrey,” explained John Lawson, Chair of SurreyCares.

This community-driven video showcases the local not-for-profits SurreyCares supports through charitable endowments, the Surrey Community Relief Fund (SCRF), and the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), with the help of its fundholders and donors. SurreyCares Community Foundation strives to support local not-for-profits by growing these funds that benefit the Surrey Community.

“Investing in people is our goal; therefore, SurreyCares wants to utilize this video to ensure that the cities not-for-profits know we are here to support their important work,” said Christine Buttkus, Executive Director of SurreyCares. “Especially focusing on vulnerable populations in Surrey during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If individuals and businesses wish to help support Surrey not-for-profits through SurreyCares Community Foundation, they are asked to give to the Surrey Community Relief Fund. In partnership with the Surrey Now-Leader, Surrey Board of Trade, and The Saheli Foundation, the goal is to raise $500,000 to support the most vulnerable populations in Surrey.

About SurreyCares

For 26 years, SurreyCares has been committed to inspiring donors, growing charitable endowments and investing in people, ensuring that Surrey is a committed, connected and caring community.

For a complete list of organizations receiving funding from SurreyCares Community Foundation through the ECSF go here.