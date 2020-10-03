Final List of Candidates for the 2020 Provincial General Election – Province

Victoria – Following the close of candidate nominations on October 2, the final list of candidates for the 2020 Provincial General Election is now available on Elections BC’s website.

· Final list of candidates

There are 332 candidates in the provincial general election. 308 are representing 10 registered political parties, while 24 candidates are running as independents.

PARTY BALLOT NAME CANDIDATES B.C. Vision 3 BC NDP 87 BC Liberal Party 87 Libertarian 25 Christian Heritage Party of B.C. 5 Communist Party of BC 5 Conservative 19 BC Green Party 74 Rural BC Party 1 Wexit BC 2

UNAFFILIATED CANDIDATES Independent 24

For more information on the 2020 Provincial General Election, visit Elections BC’s website at elections.bc.ca.