Final List of Candidates for the 2020 Provincial General Election – Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley (Elections BC) – Candidate nominations are now closed for the October 24th vote.
The list below is the final list of candidates for the Fraser Valley.
If you request a vote-by-mail package before nominations close, your package may include a write-in ballot. To mark your write-in ballot, you must write the name of the party or candidate of your choice clearly in the space provided. Make sure you write the name of a party or candidate running in your electoral district or your vote will not be counted. A vote for a party leader will not be counted unless they are a candidate in your electoral district.
Your electoral district is shown on the certification envelope included in your vote-by-mail package. If you need help finding your electoral district or candidates, phone Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.
Search for confirmed candidates in your electoral district below. You can also find the full list of candidates here (Excel).
|Abbotsford South
|Bruce Banman
|BC Liberal Party
|Aird Flavelle
|BC Green Party
|Inder Johal
|BC NDP
|Laura-Lynn Thompson
|Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
|Abbotsford West
|Michael de Jong
|BC Liberal Party
|Kevin Eastwood
|BC Green Party
|Sukhi Gill
|B.C. Vision
|Michael Henshall
|Conservative
|Preet Rai
|BC NDP
|Abbotsford-Mission
|Aeriol Alderking
|Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
|Pam Alexis
|BC NDP
|Stephen Fowler
|BC Green Party
|Simon Gibson
|BC Liberal Party
|Trevor Hamilton
|Conservative
|Chilliwack
|Josue Anderson
|Independent
|Andrew Coombes
|Libertarian
|Tim Cooper
|BC Green Party
|Dan Coulter
|BC NDP
|Diane Janzen
|Conservative
|John Martin
|BC Liberal Party
|Chilliwack-Kent
|Eli Gagne
|Libertarian
|Jeff Hammersmark
|BC Green Party
|Jason Lum
|Independent
|Kelli Paddon
|BC NDP
|Laurie Throness
|BC Liberal Party
|Fraser-Nicola
|Dennis Adamson
|Independent
|Mike Bhangu
|Independent
|Aaron Sumexheltza
|BC NDP
|Jackie Tegart
|BC Liberal Party
|Jonah Timms
|BC Green Party
|Langley
|Shelly Jan
|Conservative
|Bill Masse
|BC Green Party
|Andrew Mercier
|BC NDP
|Mary Polak
|BC Liberal Party
|Langley East
|Megan Dykeman
|BC NDP
|Alex Joehl
|Libertarian
|Margaret Kunst
|BC Liberal Party
|Tara Reeve
|Independent
|Ryan Warawa
|Conservative
|Cheryl Wiens
|BC Green Party
|Maple Ridge-Mission
|Bob D’Eith
|BC NDP
|Chelsa Meadus
|BC Liberal Party
|Matt Trenholm
|BC Green Party
|Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
|Cheryl Ashlie
|BC Liberal Party
|Lisa Beare
|BC NDP
