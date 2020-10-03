Chiefs Ethan Bowen Expected To Go In NHL Entry Draft This Week

Burnaby/Chilliwack – The 2020 NHL Draft is being held virtually this year on Oct. 6 and 7 and, like most years, the BCHL will be well-represented.

This year’s highest-ranked prospect from the league is Chilliwack Chiefs forward Ethan Bowen.

The 18-year-old Chilliwack native is entering his third full season with his hometown Chiefs before he heads off to the University of North Dakota next year.

Bowen was ranked as the 119th North American skater by NHL Central Scouting in their final rankings.