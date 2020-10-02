“Save Reapers” Protest at Chilliwack City Hall – Noon Saturday October 3

Rosedale – At the same time that the annual Petey’s Pumpkin Patch are the Moran Family’s Fantasy Farms, who normally be the opening of Reapers Haunter Attraction.

That was shelved this year in the heated dispute between Gary and Lisa Moran of Fantasy Farms and the City Engineering Department who say the large greenhouse, which has been home to many Ag-Tourism events over the year, is no long “up to code”.

That FVN story is here.

In particular, the roof of the greenhouse. The Poly based material is not that of the liking of Engineering.

A peaceful protest to save Reapers and help out the financially strapped Fantasy Farms will be at City Hall on Saturday at Noon. Social Distancing and masks are asked of you.

The roof in question: