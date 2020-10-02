NDP List Full Slate Of Candidates – Including Fraser Valley

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn October 2, 2020

Fraser Valley/Burnaby – The BC NDP has nominated a full slate of 87 candidates representing the diverse makeup of the province. Over a majority (53%) of the candidates are women, representing the highest number of women candidates ever to run for a party in BC. A quarter of the candidates are persons of colour, there are five Indigenous candidates, three people living with disabilities, six candidates from the LGBTQ community and four youth running for the BC NDP.

Running in the Fraser Valley are:

Abbotsford-Mission: Pam Alexis
Abbotsford South: Inder Johal
Abbotsford West: Preet Rai

Chilliwack: Dan Coulter
Chilliwack-Kent: Kelli Paddon

Fraser-Nicola: Aaron Sumexheltza

Langley: Andrew Mercier
Langley East: Megan Dykeman
Maple Ridge-Mission: Bob D’Eith
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows: Lisa Beare

Surrey-Cloverdale: Mike Starchuk
Surrey-Fleetwood: Jagrup Brar
Surrey-Green Timbers: Rachna Singh
Surrey-Guildford: Garry Begg
Surrey-Newton: Harry Bains
Surrey-Panorama: Jinny Sims
Surrey South: Pauline Greaves
Surrey-Whalley: Bruce Ralston
Surrey-White Rock: Bryn Smith

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "NDP List Full Slate Of Candidates – Including Fraser Valley"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.