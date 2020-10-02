NDP List Full Slate Of Candidates – Including Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley/Burnaby – The BC NDP has nominated a full slate of 87 candidates representing the diverse makeup of the province. Over a majority (53%) of the candidates are women, representing the highest number of women candidates ever to run for a party in BC. A quarter of the candidates are persons of colour, there are five Indigenous candidates, three people living with disabilities, six candidates from the LGBTQ community and four youth running for the BC NDP.

Running in the Fraser Valley are:

Abbotsford-Mission: Pam Alexis

Abbotsford South: Inder Johal

Abbotsford West: Preet Rai

Chilliwack: Dan Coulter

Chilliwack-Kent: Kelli Paddon

Fraser-Nicola: Aaron Sumexheltza

Langley: Andrew Mercier

Langley East: Megan Dykeman

Maple Ridge-Mission: Bob D’Eith

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows: Lisa Beare

Surrey-Cloverdale: Mike Starchuk

Surrey-Fleetwood: Jagrup Brar

Surrey-Green Timbers: Rachna Singh

Surrey-Guildford: Garry Begg

Surrey-Newton: Harry Bains

Surrey-Panorama: Jinny Sims

Surrey South: Pauline Greaves

Surrey-Whalley: Bruce Ralston

Surrey-White Rock: Bryn Smith