NDP List Full Slate Of Candidates – Including Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley/Burnaby – The BC NDP has nominated a full slate of 87 candidates representing the diverse makeup of the province. Over a majority (53%) of the candidates are women, representing the highest number of women candidates ever to run for a party in BC. A quarter of the candidates are persons of colour, there are five Indigenous candidates, three people living with disabilities, six candidates from the LGBTQ community and four youth running for the BC NDP.
Running in the Fraser Valley are:
Abbotsford-Mission: Pam Alexis
Abbotsford South: Inder Johal
Abbotsford West: Preet Rai
Chilliwack: Dan Coulter
Chilliwack-Kent: Kelli Paddon
Fraser-Nicola: Aaron Sumexheltza
Langley: Andrew Mercier
Langley East: Megan Dykeman
Maple Ridge-Mission: Bob D’Eith
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows: Lisa Beare
Surrey-Cloverdale: Mike Starchuk
Surrey-Fleetwood: Jagrup Brar
Surrey-Green Timbers: Rachna Singh
Surrey-Guildford: Garry Begg
Surrey-Newton: Harry Bains
Surrey-Panorama: Jinny Sims
Surrey South: Pauline Greaves
Surrey-Whalley: Bruce Ralston
Surrey-White Rock: Bryn Smith
