chillTV Special Series – The Rail Choice! Episode 2, “Connecting Population Centres”w/ Rick Green, Bill Vander Zalm (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV Special Series – The Rail Choice! Episode 2, “Connecting Population Centres”w/ Rick Green, Bill Vander Zalm.

In Episode 1 we learned a little bit about the history of the “interurban corridor”. A number of people dismiss the idea of reactivating this line because it ‘meanders’ and would take too long to ‘travel to Vancouver’. While you can get there with a SkyTrain connection in Surrey, it isn’t the actual purpose of the line.

In Episode 2 we examine how this 100 year old existing rail line, once activated with hydrogen-powered passenger trains, would connect population centres within the valley, where a lot of people do travel. Rick Green and UBC Professor Patrick Condon join host Don Lehn in this episode.

If you missed it, catch Episode 1 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyg_J…

This 4 part series featuring former Mayor of the Township of Langley, Rick Green, and former Premier of BC, Bill Vander Zalm, and hosted by chillTV News Director, Don Lehn, examines the veracity of reactivating an existing 100 year old community rail line, with hydrogen powered trains.

