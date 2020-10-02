BC Libertarian Party Canadidates For The Fraser Valley

Vancouver – The BC Libertarian Party, with little fanfare, announced their Fraser Valley Candidates.

Andrew Coombes is the Chilliwack candidate.

Andrew Coombes

A 36-year-old tradesperson originally from Northwestern Ontario. I moved to BC in 2006 and immediately started working building infrastructure for the Olympics. He worked on the construction of the Abbotsford hospital, and now working as an electrician. “I would also like to see a government that respects property rights and does not set unfair and draconian rules regarding how you can use your own land, such as with the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR). Why is it that the government decides what can be done on private property? Why are some greenhouses permitted on ALR land but not a farm-to-table restaurant? We should be encouraging entrepreneurship, not discouraging it.”



Eli Gagne is the Chilliwack-Kent candidate.

