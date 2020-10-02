UPDATE – APD Needs Dash Cam Footage of Hit and Run at West Oaks Mall – 59 Year Old Man in Critical/Stable Condition

Abbotsford – On Tuesday evening (Sept. 29, 2020 at 7:05PM) , Abbotsford Emergency Services were called to West Oaks Mall for the report of a hit and run involving a 59-year-oldpedestrian.

The vehicle involved was seen briefly stopping before leaving the scene.The pedestrian is currently in critical but stable condition in hospital.

AbbyPD is asking for the driver of the vehicle, who is aware of what occurred, to do the right thing and come forward and speak with the investigators.

AbbyPD Detectives have spoken with numerous witnesses, viewed CCTV footage and have a strong description of the suspect and vehicle.

The driver is described as: approximately 5’6” to 5’10”, 50-60 yrs old, medium build, unshaven at the time, wearing tan pants.

As the investigation moves forward, AbbyPD is requesting any additional drivers with dash cam footage from Sept. 29, 2020 between 6:50 pm -8:00 pm: in the West Oaks parking lot, along South Fraser Way between Canadian Tire and Gladwin Rd, along Emerson St. and Simon Ave, to call AbbyPD at 604-859-5225orto text the Department at 22973 (abbypd).

AbbyPD file 2020-38957