LIVE on chillTV @5PM Thursday – Dan Coulter on Why He Will Run as NDP Candidate in Chilliwack against Martin, Janzen

Chilliwack/Burnaby – As the BC NDP updated their candidate list late Monday afternoon, a new name cropped up for the riding of Chilliwack.

Chilliwack School Board Chair Dan Coulter. He will run against Conservative Diane Janzen and Liberal Incumbent MLA John Martin.

Coulter will be on chillTV’s News of the Week, Thursday afternoon at 5PM on the chillTV YouTube Channel to discuss his candacity.

The official NDP Bio:

Dan Coulter, chair of the Chilliwack Board of Education and a school trustee since 2013, will run for the BC NDP in Chilliwack.

“Having been a school trustee since 2013, I have seen how the BC Liberals cut education for a generation of kids, refusing to build schools in growing communities,” said Coulter. “With John Horgan and the BC NDP, they are investing in record amounts to build new schools and hire new teachers. This is why I’m running on John’s team.”

Coulter has been outspoken on the issue of public education. He blasted the BC Liberals’ record, specifically pointing to Andrew Wilkinson’s time as Minister of Citizens’ Services when he sold lots of land designated for schools and hospitals to wealthy developers.

“I have served the city of Chilliwack as an elected official for many years and I know the impact government can have on the lives of people,” Coulter added. “We deserve an MLA who will look out for you and your family. I will fight to make sure we have better health care services, good job opportunities locally and the best start possible for our kids in terms of education.”

Coulter has lived in Chilliwack for 15 years and promotes Chilliwack’s natural beauty and hospitality every opportunity he gets.