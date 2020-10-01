Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Thursday October 1,2020. CHWK Secondary With COVID Case, Sardis Students’ Mask Video (VIDEO).
Related Articles
FVN AM News Thursday November 22, 2018. Canada Post, Abby City Centre Plan Open House (VIDEO)
FVN AM News Saturday November 10, 2018. Lotto Max, UFV Sports, Blanket Drive, Remembrance Day Events
FVN AM News Friday June 5,2020. Black Lives Matter Marches, Covid Case In Abby Wal-Mart (VIDEO)
FVN AM News Thursday Jan 2, 2020. Wind Storm, Agassiz Speedway’s 50th, Chiefs Coaching Prospects (VIDEO)
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "FVN AM News Thursday October 1,2020. CHWK Secondary With COVID Case, Sardis Students’ Mask Video (VIDEO)"