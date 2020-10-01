Coroner Inquest Rescheduled into Death of Chilliwack Man, Corey John Scherbey

Burnaby/Chilliwack – The BC Coroners Service has rescheduled a public inquest into the death of Corey John Scherbey, beginning on Nov. 2, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court (20th floor, 4720 Kingsway, Metrotower II, Metrotown, Burnaby).

The inquest, originally scheduled for April 14, 2020, was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death of Scherbey, 38, was reported to the BC Coroners Service on Aug, 22, 2011, after he was discovered deceased at his residence in Chilliwack that afternoon.

The family has been asking for an inquiry into the 2011 death after the man’s body was discovered slumped face first and bloodied, into the chesterfield of his residence.

RCMP initially investigated the matter as a homicide but changed the focus of the investigation when a coroner’s report found the cause of death was a drug overdose.

The family didn’t believe that the death was accidental.

Earlier this year, under Section 19(1)(a) of the Coroners Act, the minister of public safety and solicitor general directed that it is necessary to hold an inquest.

Margaret Janzen, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have an opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

An inquest is a formal process that allows for public presentation of evidence relating to a death. The jury will certify the identity of the deceased and how, where, when and by what means death occurred.

Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing, including through social media, of the BC Coroners Service live video stream and its content are prohibited. For more information, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts/2020

For more information on inquests, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts

BC Coroners Service: http://www.gov.bc.ca/coroners/