Chilliwack Secondary – The Latest School With A COVID Case Warning to Self Monitor

Chilliwack – On the heels of the news that (last week) two students at two separate schools, McCammon and AD Rundle, had students (or someone) test positive for COVID-19, comes another case.

Chilliwack School Interim Superintendent Raoul Arul-pragasam sent out a letter to students(on September 30) that an “individual with a confirmed COVID-19 case attended Chilliwack Senior Secondary on September 22, 23 and September 24.”

The school has taken necessary precautions. Arul-pragasam said the letter to parents was standard procedure.