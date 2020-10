Chilliwack – Household Hazardous Waste Day is this Saturday, October 3, from 9am – 3pm at the City Operations Centre on Luckakuck Way.

Used oil, oil filters, and antifreeze are just some of the items that are accepted at the event.

Did you know that residential quantities of these items can be dropped off year-round at various local locations under the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) program?