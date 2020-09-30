UFV’s Dr. Tim Cooper to Run for Green Party in Chilliwack – Against Martin, Janzen and Coulter

Chilliwack – FVN has learned that UFV Associate Professor; Co-chair, Engineering Physics Program Dr. Tim Cooper, will run for the Green Party in the riding of Chilliwack.

Dr. Cooper has a PhD in nuclear physics and has published 50 papers in his field. In 2003, he switched to climate physics outreach and has since given over 150 presentations on the science, economics, politics, and engineering of man-made climate change and the great danger it presents.

For the October 24th vote, Dr. Cooper will be against Liberal MLA John Martin, Conservative Diane Janzen and NDP’s Dan Coulter.